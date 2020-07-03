Lydia Klecor



Lydia Klecor, 79, of North Brunswick, NJ passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born February 10, 1941 in Kalush, Ukraine, Lydia and her family immigrated to the United States in 1949. She grew up in Allentown, PA and had a love for music. She directed an all girls choir and was a member of the Ukrainian Choir Dymka in New York City.



She has lived in North Brunswick for 44 years and was a teacher in several schools for many years. Twenty- five years prior to her retirement, Lydia taught at Livingston Park Elementary School. She loved her work and her students and had the gift of communicating with children with special needs. She received many letters of gratitude and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. Lydia had a very deep faith that sustained her during a long and painful illness before her death.



Lydia was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Stephania Bilynsky. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Alexander Klecor of North Brunswick; daughter, Lileya Klecor and her husband Alexander Wasylko of East Windsor; and a sister, Christine Smith and her husband Paul of Harrisburg, PA; niece and nephews, Larissa and her husband Michael of Virginia, Andrew of Virginia and Simon and his wife Georgia of Canada; Sister-in-law, Bohdanna Hawryluk of Canada.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 9AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery, South Bound Brook.



In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to help orphans in Ukraine.



You may write your check to:



Orphans in Ukraine



Archbishop's Chancery



810 North Franklin Street



Philadelphia, PA 19123









