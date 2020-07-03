1/
Lydia Klecor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Klecor

Lydia Klecor, 79, of North Brunswick, NJ passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born February 10, 1941 in Kalush, Ukraine, Lydia and her family immigrated to the United States in 1949. She grew up in Allentown, PA and had a love for music. She directed an all girls choir and was a member of the Ukrainian Choir Dymka in New York City.

She has lived in North Brunswick for 44 years and was a teacher in several schools for many years. Twenty- five years prior to her retirement, Lydia taught at Livingston Park Elementary School. She loved her work and her students and had the gift of communicating with children with special needs. She received many letters of gratitude and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. Lydia had a very deep faith that sustained her during a long and painful illness before her death.

Lydia was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Stephania Bilynsky. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Alexander Klecor of North Brunswick; daughter, Lileya Klecor and her husband Alexander Wasylko of East Windsor; and a sister, Christine Smith and her husband Paul of Harrisburg, PA; niece and nephews, Larissa and her husband Michael of Virginia, Andrew of Virginia and Simon and his wife Georgia of Canada; Sister-in-law, Bohdanna Hawryluk of Canada.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 9AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery, South Bound Brook.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to help orphans in Ukraine.

You may write your check to:

Orphans in Ukraine

Archbishop's Chancery

810 North Franklin Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved