Lydia M. Davila
Carteret - Lydia M. Davila 84, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Lydia was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Celestino and Celestina Rodriguez and lived the last 50 years in Carteret.
Lydia was predeceased by her husband, Confesor Diaz, her son, Francisco Diaz, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her 4 sons, Juan Diaz, Roberto Diaz, Carlos Diaz and his wife, Sandi, and Marcos Diaz; 2 daughters, Migdalia Reyes and her husband, Jose and Jasmin Diaz, all of Carteret. She is also survived by one sister, Juanita of Puerto Rico, 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Burial is private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ and a memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020