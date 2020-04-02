|
Lydia Stelnick
Monmouth Junction - Lydia Stelnick, 93, of Monmouth Junction passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Lydia was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a resident of Staten Island, Columbus, and Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. She was an active member and neighbor in her Homestead Community of Columbus, NJ.
Lydia was predeceased by her parents, Roman and Stella (Mazurkiewicz) Kozel; her husband, Paul Stelnick; her son, Richard Stelnick; and her brother Edward Kozel. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gregory and Kathryn Stelnick; her grandchildren Christopher Stelnick, Kristen Graziano and her husband, Michael Graziano; Katie Royce and her husband, Raymond Royce; Kelly Stelnick, and her husband. Robert Smith. Lydia was also survived by her five great-grandchildren: Amelia, Charlotte, Aubrie, Lily, and Brayden, as well as two step great-granddaughters: Alyssa and Alexia.
Lydia enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren while cooking their favorite foods and talking about her younger life on her family farm and summers spent in the mountains of upstate New York. Her favorite days were the holidays that she always spent surrounded by all of her family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020