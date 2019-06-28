Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Villanueva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Villanueva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Villanueva Obituary
Lydia Villanueva

Edison - Lydia Villanueva ( nee Perez ), 70 of Edison, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck, Edison.

Lydia was born and raised in Moca, Puerto Rico and came to Farmingdale then to Perth Amboy 53 years ago. She was employed by Roosevelt Care Center as a Supervisor in the Dietary Department for 25 years. She retired in 2014. She was a member of the

Vida Church, Perth Amboy and loved spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, William B. Villanueva; loving daughter Annette Villanueva; dear daughter of Pablo and Geralda ( nee Cotto ) Perez.

She is survived by her beloved grandson Curtis Alan Jefferson Jr and his wife Maria Guiteriez; adored sister of Norma Limtiaco, Pablo Perez and Elizabeth Perez; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We begin to leave on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:15 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Service at Vida Church, 348 Maple Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Sunday from 2 ~ 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now