Lydia Villanueva
Edison - Lydia Villanueva ( nee Perez ), 70 of Edison, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck, Edison.
Lydia was born and raised in Moca, Puerto Rico and came to Farmingdale then to Perth Amboy 53 years ago. She was employed by Roosevelt Care Center as a Supervisor in the Dietary Department for 25 years. She retired in 2014. She was a member of the
Vida Church, Perth Amboy and loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, William B. Villanueva; loving daughter Annette Villanueva; dear daughter of Pablo and Geralda ( nee Cotto ) Perez.
She is survived by her beloved grandson Curtis Alan Jefferson Jr and his wife Maria Guiteriez; adored sister of Norma Limtiaco, Pablo Perez and Elizabeth Perez; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We begin to leave on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:15 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Service at Vida Church, 348 Maple Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Sunday from 2 ~ 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019