Lynda Orofino
Bound Brook - Lynda Orofino, 61, died Friday April 17, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Newark on Nov 6, 1958. she was the daughter of Albert Witkowsky and Loretta Steinberg.
Lynda grew up in Branchburg, graduating from Somerville High School in 1976. After college, she worked as a nurse at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville for 30 years and most recently for 9 years at New Jersey Urology Associates in East Brunswick.
Lynda married Nicola 25 years ago and they settled in Bound Brook to raise their family. She was the Past President of the Bound Brook Booster Club. She loved going to Aruba her home away from home.Lynda was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
She was always willing to help anyone and will be missed by so many.
Lynda was predeceased by her parents Albert and Loretta, and her sister Susan Witkowsky.
She leaves behind her husband of 25 years Nicola; their son Aleksander; her sister Diane Mann and her husband Michael of Bridgewater,
brother in law Vincenzo Orofino and his wife Maria of Bound Brook, her mother and father in law Maddalena and Prospero Orofino also of Bound Brook;
nieces and nephews Jennifer and James Orofino from Bound Brook and Steven and his wife Jen Mann from Raritan.
Services at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home and Bound Brook Cemetery were private.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020