Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Orofino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Orofino


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Orofino Obituary
Lynda Orofino

Bound Brook - Lynda Orofino, 61, died Friday April 17, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Newark on Nov 6, 1958. she was the daughter of Albert Witkowsky and Loretta Steinberg.

Lynda grew up in Branchburg, graduating from Somerville High School in 1976. After college, she worked as a nurse at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville for 30 years and most recently for 9 years at New Jersey Urology Associates in East Brunswick.

Lynda married Nicola 25 years ago and they settled in Bound Brook to raise their family. She was the Past President of the Bound Brook Booster Club. She loved going to Aruba her home away from home.Lynda was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

She was always willing to help anyone and will be missed by so many.

Lynda was predeceased by her parents Albert and Loretta, and her sister Susan Witkowsky.

She leaves behind her husband of 25 years Nicola; their son Aleksander; her sister Diane Mann and her husband Michael of Bridgewater,

brother in law Vincenzo Orofino and his wife Maria of Bound Brook, her mother and father in law Maddalena and Prospero Orofino also of Bound Brook;

nieces and nephews Jennifer and James Orofino from Bound Brook and Steven and his wife Jen Mann from Raritan.

Services at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home and Bound Brook Cemetery were private.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -