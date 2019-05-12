|
Lynn M. Ingemi
Bridgewater - Lynn M. Ingemi, 68, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home in Bridgewater. Daughter of the late, Charles and Margaret Zimmerman, Lynn was born in Jersey City and lived in Bayonne, Colonia and Dunellen before moving to Bridgewater 30 years ago. Lynn was a graduate of (Glassboro State College) Rowan University and then received her masters degree from (Trenton State College) TCNJ. Lynn was a teacher. She taught elementary school for over 30 years for Woodbridge Township Schools. She was an active member of the Rutgers Woman's 9 Hole Golf Association. Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, John B. Ingemi of Bridgewater; sons, Brett A. Ingemi and wife, Donna of Hatfield, PA,. Todd A. Ingemi of Branchburg; grandchildren, Andrew and Lilla; and her brother, Bruce Zimmerman and wife, Barbara of Bel Air, MD. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.
Published in Courier News on May 12, 2019