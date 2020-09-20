Lynn Skakenski-Perone



Middlesex Borough - Loving mother and wife Lynn Skazenski, 55, of Middlesex Borough entered eternal peace on 9/19/2020.



Born in New Brunswick, NJ on 1/17/1965 to parents, Patricia Wikander and Frank Skazenski, Lynn remained a lifelong resident of the state, where she maintained her career at the Motor Vehicle Commission.



Lynn's caring and resilient spirit propelled her to achieve life's greatest calling as a devoted mother while raising her four sons. Her warm hearted personality was one to make anyone laugh, and her core soul embodied the true strength, loyalty, and kindness, that anyone would seek in a lifelong best friend. She was a devoted wife, with deep attention to family including her grandchildren and sisters. Surviving are her husband Ben Perone, sons; John and Wife Michelle Esposito, Ricky and Wife Tara Esposito, Daniel Skazenski, and Benjamin Perone Jr, grandchildren; Melanie, Elianna, Landon, and Livia, sisters; Cathy, Jenny, Stacy, and Amy, and 14 nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held from 8:30 AM- 9:30 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. The funeral mass will follow 10 AM at St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook. Burial will take place at Bound Brook Cemetery.









