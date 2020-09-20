1/
Lynn Skakenski-Perone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Skakenski-Perone

Middlesex Borough - Loving mother and wife Lynn Skazenski, 55, of Middlesex Borough entered eternal peace on 9/19/2020.

Born in New Brunswick, NJ on 1/17/1965 to parents, Patricia Wikander and Frank Skazenski, Lynn remained a lifelong resident of the state, where she maintained her career at the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Lynn's caring and resilient spirit propelled her to achieve life's greatest calling as a devoted mother while raising her four sons. Her warm hearted personality was one to make anyone laugh, and her core soul embodied the true strength, loyalty, and kindness, that anyone would seek in a lifelong best friend. She was a devoted wife, with deep attention to family including her grandchildren and sisters. Surviving are her husband Ben Perone, sons; John and Wife Michelle Esposito, Ricky and Wife Tara Esposito, Daniel Skazenski, and Benjamin Perone Jr, grandchildren; Melanie, Elianna, Landon, and Livia, sisters; Cathy, Jenny, Stacy, and Amy, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 8:30 AM- 9:30 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. The funeral mass will follow 10 AM at St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook. Burial will take place at Bound Brook Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved