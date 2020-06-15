Lynne Beaumont



Dayton - Lynne Beaumont, Loving Mother and Grandmother, 76 of Dayton NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence Lynne was a nursing school graduate and worked for the Colonia Pediatric group for more than 20 years prior to becoming a successful collections specialist at IBM for more than 25 years.



Born and raised in Fords NJ, Lynne was a proud Woodbridge High School graduate and a member of the Perth Amboy Melodaires Color Guard.



Lynne raised her family in Old Bridge NJ before moving to Dayton where she lived for the last 15 years. Earlier in her life, Lynne was a member of many women's softball teams in Old Bridge and really enjoyed participating and watching sports. She was known for her sense of humor and strong loyalty by her friends and co-workers. She enjoyed BBQs, celebrations and holidays with her extended family. Lynne loved vacationing at the Jersey shore especially with her granddaughters and could be found many evenings enjoying the games of chance and playing cards. She liked baking Christmas cookies to share with her family and friends. Lynne was a fixture at all of her granddaughters' soccer games, recitals and concerts.



Lynne is predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Edith Elko and her sister Joan Drost. She is survived by her son Daniel Beaumont Jr., her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Joseph Fuzak and granddaughters Hailey and Ashley Fuzak. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844, on Thursday June 25th from 4-7pm. A private Interment will follow on Friday, June 26th.









