Lynne Grosskopf
Colonia - Lynne Grosskopf, 67, of Colonia, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
She was born in Perth Amboy and has resided in Colonia for the last 17 years. She worked as an Assistant Manager at Shell Oil in Sewaren. Lynne was a member and the Secretary of the "SWP Investment Club" with friends and co-workers at Sewaren. For years, Lynne represented the Shell Oil, Sewaren Plant on the Community Advisory Panel or CAP-Team. She volunteered with co-workers at the Tooling Around Town for the last ten years and loved planning and helping those that needed a hand. She loved to gamble, especially taking trips to Atlantic City.
Lynne is predeceased by her parents, Mary & Arthur J. Grosskopf, Sr.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur Grosskopf Jr. & wife Lucille of Iselin; sister, Janet Sisko & husband Stephen of Iselin; 6 nieces & nephews, Michelle, Nicole, Jill, Maryann, Kristen, & Stephen; & 6 great nieces & nephews, Corey, Chloe, Spencer, Cooper, Jack, & Savanna.
The visitation will be on Thursday, August 15th from 3:30-7:30pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 16th at 10:45 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 am at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019