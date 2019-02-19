|
M. John Angelakos
Somerville - 92, died February 16, 2019. John was born in Somerville, NJ was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Louise and John Angelakos. He was a 1944 graduate of Somerville High School. John continued his education and attended Franklin Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he was a student, a member of 1787 Society and the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, the business manager of The Green Room Club and graduated with a BS degree in Business in 1950. John was a veteran of the US Army during WWII, 3rd grade 22nd company. He started his career working with his father at the Candy Kitchen in Somerville and then when his father passed he continued the business for over ten years. John then worked as a purchasing manager at Stein Hall in New York City and for Lifetime Brands in Robbinsville until his retirement in 1993. John was a member of the Somerville Fire Department Central Hook and Ladder #1 for over 62 years where he was the oldest, living firefighter. He was a member of the Somerville Elks Lodge, the Order of Ahepa Monroe Chapter 15, and St. George Greek Orthodox Church where he formerly served on the board of trustees. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing, sailing, gardening, reading and especially vacationing at his summer home in Long Beach Island Township. John will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his sister Pauline Angelakos and his brother-in-law Carlyle Caldwell.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 49 years, Rose Ann (Benedetti) and a sister Mary Caldwell.
Prayers will be said 9:30 am Thursday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville followed by a 10:30 am funeral liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Rd, Piscataway. Interment will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville. Visitation will be 3-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or the Somerville Fire Department Central Hook and Ladder #1. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 19, 2019