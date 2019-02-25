Services
Spotswood - M. Sandra Bepler, 79, of Spotswood, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Born and raised in New York City, New York, Sandy also lived in Delaware before settling in Spotswood many years ago. She worked as a Chef/Manager for various organizations for over 60 years before her retirement. She was a long time member of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church of East Brunswick. She served as vice president of the Spotswood Seniors and, she was an accomplished vocalist, magician and clown.

She is survived by her son, Chris Scea and his fiancée Mary Sills, of Spotswood; her grandchildren, Chris Jr., Scott, Jenny, Anthony, Miranda, Dylan, Hailey, Denise, Frankie and Alyssa, and; her great-grandchildren, Brian, Noah and Dean Andrew.

Funeral Services will begin at 9:00 AM Wednesday from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, followed by a 10:00 AM Service at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, East Brunswick. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly.

To send flowers or to leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019
