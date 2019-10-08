|
Madeline Caravella
Iselin - Mrs. Madeline Caravella of Iselin, NJ passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. She was 92 years old. She died peacefully at Rose Hill Assisted Living surrounded by her family who cared for her by visiting her often with surprise outings and dinners.
Madeline was born on November 13, 1926 in Iselin NJ, where she lived on the same block her entire life. She was revered by her family and neighbors who knew she was always there to say hello or help them when needed.
At a very young age, she learned to be strong and have faith in God. Her parents came from Italy to start a better life for their family. Her father died on the day she was born and she watched her mother raise her children to be strong by over- coming the difficulties of life growing up in the great depression.
In 1945, she met the love of her life, Vincent Caravella. They lived together almost inseparable for over 62 years. Together they raised their daughter, Michele Carter to respect all those who would come into her life. They enjoyed hosting gatherings, traveling and being wonderful to everyone by having fun and enjoying all that life has to offer. She was always willing to help in any way they could.
Madeline loved her family, cooking, playing cards, teaching life lessons and bringing active in the neighborhood. She took great care of her garden and flowers especially her hydrangeas. She never missed watching her General Hospital for years on end. She also learned to love football.
She loved to be with family & friends and was always up for a gathering, picnic, helping cook. Her faith and family was her world & brought her joy during the hard times in her life. She was amazing example on how to live your life, love one another and have faith in God. She was loved my all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elia and Michael, her beloved husband, Vincent Caravella, her beautiful daughter Michele Carter, her sisters Mary and her husband Carl, Eleanor and her husband Frank, brothers Tommy & Rudy and his wife Ollie, her nephew Thomas Pinto and many other loved ones.
Madeline is survived by her loving son-in- law William Carter, grandchildren Danielle Williams and her husband John, Jeanine Carter and William Carter and his wife Katina, two great grandchildren Liam Williams and Alivia Carter, a special niece Joy Leher and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends.
As Madeline would say, Happy Go Lucky Strike being one of her favorite expressions. She had a beautiful life while here on earth as she would let you know.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 - 8pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 200 Cooper Ave, Iselin NJ 08830.
The funeral will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Iselin followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia Church, Iselin. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center in memory of her daughter. https://www.foxchase.org/giving/ways-give/donate-now
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019