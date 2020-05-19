|
Madeline De Talvo
Ocean Grove - Madeline De Talvo, 85, formerly of Bridgewater, entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Allegria Assisted Living in Ocean Grove, NJ. Madeline was born in Hazleton, PA, to the late Carmen and Maryellen (nee Eidelman) De Talvo.
Madeline was a dedicated Registered Nurse and earned her Master's Degree after attending the University of Texas and the University of Pennsylvania. Over her 54 year nursing career, she held many nursing positions, worked abroad in Saudi Arabia and for the State Department before retiring from the VA Hospital in Lyons, NJ.
Madeline is survived by her three brothers; William, Michael, and John De Talvo.
At the family's request funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 19 to May 21, 2020