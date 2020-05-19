Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Talvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline De Talvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline De Talvo Obituary
Madeline De Talvo

Ocean Grove - Madeline De Talvo, 85, formerly of Bridgewater, entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Allegria Assisted Living in Ocean Grove, NJ. Madeline was born in Hazleton, PA, to the late Carmen and Maryellen (nee Eidelman) De Talvo.

Madeline was a dedicated Registered Nurse and earned her Master's Degree after attending the University of Texas and the University of Pennsylvania. Over her 54 year nursing career, she held many nursing positions, worked abroad in Saudi Arabia and for the State Department before retiring from the VA Hospital in Lyons, NJ.

Madeline is survived by her three brothers; William, Michael, and John De Talvo.

At the family's request funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -