Madeline J. Pomposelli
Piscataway - Madeline J. Pomposelli, at the age of 95 and the last of five daughters born to the late Frank and Carmella (Guida) Panuccio, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City the first seventy years of her life, Madeline settled to Piscataway in 1994.
A seamstress by trade, Madeline was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, liked to watch old television shows and spend time with her nieces, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1994, son Mark in 2014 and by four sisters; Rose Bishop, Connie Lambert, Josephine Chambers and Eugenia Cerreta, Madeline leaves behind her loving niece Kathleen Fertal and her husband Robert of Jackson, great - nieces and nephews; Thomas and his wife Kathryn, Allison Toth and her husband Stephen and Steven and his wife Kristin along with eight great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854. A 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Piscataway with mausoleum entombment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
To send online condolences to Madeline's family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Piscataway - Madeline J. Pomposelli, at the age of 95 and the last of five daughters born to the late Frank and Carmella (Guida) Panuccio, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City the first seventy years of her life, Madeline settled to Piscataway in 1994.
A seamstress by trade, Madeline was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, liked to watch old television shows and spend time with her nieces, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1994, son Mark in 2014 and by four sisters; Rose Bishop, Connie Lambert, Josephine Chambers and Eugenia Cerreta, Madeline leaves behind her loving niece Kathleen Fertal and her husband Robert of Jackson, great - nieces and nephews; Thomas and his wife Kathryn, Allison Toth and her husband Stephen and Steven and his wife Kristin along with eight great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854. A 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Piscataway with mausoleum entombment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
To send online condolences to Madeline's family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.