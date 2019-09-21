|
Madeline Pirro
Little Egg Harbor - Madeline Pirro, 66 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019. Born in South Amboy, Nj she lived in Sayrevillle, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 4 years ago. She is survived by her loving husband William Pirro, sons Billy and wife Simone and Tommy and wife Marisa, daughter Jamie and husband Brian, brother Joe Bulman and wife Susan, sister Mary Baker and husband Doug, nephews John, Mark and Thomas as well as 5 grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019