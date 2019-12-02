Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelon Cavaliere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelon Cavaliere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelon Cavaliere Obituary
Madelon Cavaliere

Formerly of South Plainfield - Madelon Cavaliere, 52, passed away unexpectedly at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington on November 27, 2019. Born in Plainfield to the late Bernard Leo and Catherine Agnes (Dunn) Cavaliere, Madelon lived in South Plainfield and Middlesex prior to moving to Pittstown five years ago.

Madelon formerly worked for Sussex in Middlesex as a secretary. A former member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex, she also loved to spend time with family and friends and enjoyed baking and cooking, especially Italian cuisines.

Madelon leaves behind her daughter Bernadette of Pittstown, siblings; Bernadette Williams (Dr. David) of Ormond Beach, FL, Maria Vanderbilt (James) of Waretown, James Cavaliere (Paula) of Woodbridge, Catherine Cavaliere of Piscataway and Bernard Cavaliere of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. Funeral services on Friday will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the family would be deeply appreciated. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -