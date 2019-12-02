|
Madelon Cavaliere
Formerly of South Plainfield - Madelon Cavaliere, 52, passed away unexpectedly at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington on November 27, 2019. Born in Plainfield to the late Bernard Leo and Catherine Agnes (Dunn) Cavaliere, Madelon lived in South Plainfield and Middlesex prior to moving to Pittstown five years ago.
Madelon formerly worked for Sussex in Middlesex as a secretary. A former member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex, she also loved to spend time with family and friends and enjoyed baking and cooking, especially Italian cuisines.
Madelon leaves behind her daughter Bernadette of Pittstown, siblings; Bernadette Williams (Dr. David) of Ormond Beach, FL, Maria Vanderbilt (James) of Waretown, James Cavaliere (Paula) of Woodbridge, Catherine Cavaliere of Piscataway and Bernard Cavaliere of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. Funeral services on Friday will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the family would be deeply appreciated. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019