Madelyn E. Elling
Bridgewater - Madelyn E. Elling,91, of Bridgewater passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Plainfield on March 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Clinton Maynard and Esther Eve Keiter Boxwell. She grew up in Mt. Horeb and moved to Bridgewater in 1960.
She was a 1945 graduate of Bernards High School in Bernardsville and a 1949 graduate of the Somerset Hospital School of Nursing in Somerville. While working toward her nursing degree, she performed psychiatric nursing at Greystone Park Hospital in Morris Plains and pediatric nursing at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
Mrs. Elling began her registered nursing career as a nurse at Somerset Hospital in Somerville; then, as a public health nurse for the Somerset Hills Visiting Nurse Association in Bernardsville, and finally, as a nurse at the Lyons Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bernards Township before retiring.
She was a longtime member of the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for over 30 years and hosted the annual choir Christmas party for many years.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clifford L. Elling, who died September 22, 2012; and by her brother, Clinton Boxwell and her sister, Betty Eileen Tunison.
Mrs. Elling is survived by two sons, Dale Ragsdale and his wife, Ana, of Stewartsville and Ronald Lee Ragsdale of Palm Coast, FL; and by two grandchildren, Matthew Gregory Ragsdale and Alexandria Jordan Ragsdale.
Funeral service at the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, 311 Route 202 - 206, Bedminster on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Friday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 402, Pluckemin, NJ 07978.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019