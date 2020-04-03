|
|
Mae T "Skippy" Bowe, 91, of Middlesex, passed away on Friday, April 3 at RWJ Hospital in Somerville. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Bergen.
Mae was the only survivor of a very serious auto accident in 1948, the same year she married Frederick H Bowe. She worked for many years a seamstress for the Bronson Hat Co. in Plainfield, later becoming the plant manager. In later years she would be a school bus driver, and finally a crossing guard for Bound Brook, retiring at the age of 88. Skippy was a longtime communicant of St. John's Church in Dunellen, as well as Our Lady of Mt. Virgin in Middlesex. She had a great love of cats, especially Murphy Patrick, Finnegan and Kelly.
Besides her parents, Mae was predeceased by her husband Frederick H and her son Richard, both in 1992. She is survived by her loving son Frederick J Bowe and his wife, Elizabeth.
Mae will be entombed at Holy Redeemer Mausoleum in South Plainfield. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services are private. Please leave a condolence online at Sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020