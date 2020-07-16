Magali "Maggie" Allende



Magali "Maggie" Allende, 55, was called to heaven on July 12, 2020 after a 4-year long battle with breast cancer. Maggie, daughter of Aurea and Francisco Allende was born in Vega Baja, PR on May 11, 1965. She went to New Brunswick High.



She is survived by her son, Bobby Virgil; daughter, Ashley Turner; life partner Lamont Turner; Mom and 4 siblings, Charlie, Sandra, Daisy and Janice.



Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18th from 12 to 2PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick.



*Due to COVID 19 and capacity restrictions visits will be limited to 15 minutes with masks.









