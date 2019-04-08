|
Magda Komar
Hillsborough - Maria Magdalena Komar, 98, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Rehab at River's Edge in Raritan. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Komar who died in July of 1971. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Komar Green and husband, Mark; son, Georg Komar and wife, Donna; 5 grandchildren and a sister, Regina Hanff-Ockert of Germany. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, 1-4 PM at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, 381 South Branch Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Arrangements are by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 8, 2019