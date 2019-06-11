|
Magda Komorowski
Edison Township - Magda Komorowski, 38, of Edison Township, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Born in Barlinek, Poland, she was raised Mysliborz, Poland. Magda came to the United States when she was 13 years old. She lived in both Perth Amboy and Old Bridge for many years before settling in Edison two years ago. She was an event decorator for Nirali Decor of Middlesex. Magda was a very loving, caring and helping person with a sparkling personality who had the ability to strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She was absolutely the definition of a people person. She enjoyed dancing and working out in her spare time. She will be missed dearly by her family.
She is survived by her children, Angela and Matthew of Old Bridge; her parents, Bozena Zuk of Sayreville and Janusz Zuk of Poland, and; her sisters, Agnieszka Gisicz and her husband Rafal, of Woodbridge and Marzena Melara and her fiance Wojtek Kopec, of Sayreville.
Funeral Services will begin on Thursday morning at 9:00 AM from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 11, 2019