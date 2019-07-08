|
Magdalen Gall
Port Reading - Magdalen Gall, 91 of Port Reading passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her son's home in Manahawkin.
Born in Woodbridge, Magdalen was a lifelong township resident and a member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret. She enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, scratch offs and trips to Atlantic City. Magdalen was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Magdalen was predeceased by her husband in 2002, Ernest Gall, Sr.; parents, Joseph and Rose Ruszkai; grandson, Kevin Lipari as well as nine siblings. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Lipari, Ernest Gall, Jr. and his wife Laurie, Madelyn Donnelly and her husband Bruce, Michael Gall and his wife Shelley; grandchildren, Thomas and Eric Lipari, Michael Gall, Christopher Donnelly, Megan Hannah, Ryan Donnelly and Mason Gall along with great grandchildren, Penelope and Sarah Louise Donnelly.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am church service at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Magdalen may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019