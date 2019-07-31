|
Magdalena "Leni" Becker
Scotch Plains - Magdalena "Leni" Becker, 89, of Scotch Plains, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The Funeral will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from the Rossi Funeral Home, 1937 Westfield Ave. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 at 9am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Scotch Plains, NJ. The Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. The Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home from 2-4pm & 7-9pm.
Leni was born in Amorbach, Germany; which is considered the "Odenwald Area". After her arrival in the USA, where she became a citizen, she married her husband George. Later in life, she worked as a part-timer for several years at Sears. She was a member of the German Club, North Plainfield, "Gesang-und Turnverein" where she was a part of an active singing group. She was an excellent cook, loved to travel, classical music, nature, swimming, dancing, and making people happy.
Leni is predeceased by her son George Jr.. Leni is survived by her loving husband of 63yrs. George; her two children Heidi and Ingrid; and her two grandsons Joshua and Tyler.
Contributions and donations can be made in Leni's memory to the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1571 Martine Ave. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
Published in Courier News on July 31, 2019