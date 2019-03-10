|
Deacon Major Williams
Franklin Park - Deacon Major Williams, 84, departed this life March 5, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Pemberton. Family rejoices he is reunited with his beloved wife, Bernice "Bonnie" Williams, who died in 2018. Born in South River, NJ, he retired from Bioscience International, Somerset, as a custodial supervisor. He was also a bus driver for 1st Student Bus Co. A proud member of Eternal Life Christian Center for over 50 years, he served on the music ministry and deacon board. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Eternal Life Christian Church, 323 Franklin Boulevard, Somerset. The viewing begins at 8:30am followed by the funeral at 10am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019