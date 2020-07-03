Malcolm B. Wernik
Metuchen - Malcolm B. Wernik, 89, of Metuchen, passed away on July 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Metuchen, Mal was a lifelong resident. Malcolm was an owner at Wernik's Pharmacy, before becoming the President of Planned Giving for the Presbyterian Homes of New Jersey. Malcolm was involved in charity work for his entire life. Some of Malcolm's charities included the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities and their Aquatic Center, now named the Malcolm Wernik Aquatic Center. Malcolm also raised funds for The Cancer Institute of NJ in New Brunswick, and The Dyslexic Learning Center of NJ. Malcolm was a lifelong member of Temple Neve Shalom.
Malcolm was a Member of the Mt. Zion Lodge F&A Masons Post #135 for over 60 years, where he became a 33rd Degree Mason. Malcolm was the Master of the Mt. Zion Lodge in 1961 and was the Grand Master of the State of New Jersey in 1974.
He is predeceased by his wife, Amy, parents Abraham and Ida, and his brothers Donald and Morton.
Malcolm is survived by his 3 children, Fay Sagotsky and her husband Rick of Pennington NJ, Bob Wernik of New Hope PA, and Ila Fortuna and her husband Ray of Metuchen NJ; 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Zachary, Matthew, Rachel, and Andrew; his sister, Charlotte Sheratsky of Metuchen; and Joseph Wernik of Israel.
A Masonic Service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen 08840. A private Funeral Service will be on Tuesday followed by a private entombment in Beth Israel Cemetery.
The family will be social distancing while sitting Shiva on Tuesday (7/7) from 6-9 pm and Wednesday (7/8) from 6-9 pm, at 43 Brunswick Ave., Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities at https://www.njid.org/donate