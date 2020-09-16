1/1
Malcolm Elijah Nettingham
Malcolm Elijah Nettingham

Malcolm Elijah Nettingham was born on October 1, 1918 to Alice and John Nettingham in New York City. At a very young age his family moved to New Jersey. He was raised in the Jerseyland section of Scotch Plains, NJ. Malcolm attended and graduated from Scotch Plains Public Schools. After high school he enrolled in the Jersey City Technical Institute. Two years later he received his Certificate of Completion as an Electronic Technician.

Malcolm was drafted into the arm forces in 1944. He completed basic training and was accepted as a candidate in the Army Air Corps Flight Radio Operator. After successfully completing his training, he became a member of the first racially integrated flight radio class in the US Army Air Corps. Malcolm was a member of the 617 squadron, 477th composite group on a B-52 Bomber. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Malcolm was among a group of African American soldiers known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen overcame discrimination and prejudice to become one of the most highly, respected group of soldiers during World War II. Malcolm was awarded The Congressional Gold Metal for his service as a Tuskegee Airman and attended both inaugural ceremonies for our nation's first black President.

Malcolm was employed by Communications Measurements Laboratory, as a Contract Administrator in the electronics industry for over 30 years. After retirement, Malcolm worked as a Radio Station Engineer for WNJR in Newark, NJ.

Malcolm was active in the Scotch Plains community. As a member of the Metropolitan Baptist church in Scotch Plains, he was a choir member, Sunday school teacher and ready to serve where needed for more than 75 years. Malcolm also took great pleasure in encouraging young people in and out of the church. He served under four pastors. His current pastor is the Reverend Clement Griffin. Malcolm was also a Master Mason of Alpha Lodge, number 116, FNAM in East Orange, NJ.

Malcolm, who still lived in Scotch Plains, NJ, loved his church, his family and his community. He was married to the late Lorena Coles for 72 years who went to be with the Lord in 2011. He leaves behind two children, Malcolm V. and Deborah, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery, 1100 E. Broad Street, Westfield, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
