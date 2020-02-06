|
|
Manuel Garrido
Piscataway - Manuel Garrido, 79, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Santiago, Chile, Manuel immigrated to the United States in 1976 and resided in New York for a short time before he and his late wife Adelaida settled in Piscataway in 1978.
A Professor with Rutgers University, Manuel taught Spanish Literature. He received both his Undergraduate and Master's Degrees in Fine Arts from the Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts.
Manuel was a talented Artist and enjoyed painting, writing, wood carving and drawing. He also played many musical instruments, such as the guitar, flute and indigenous instruments and enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics.
Predeceased by his wife, Adelaida Garrido and his sister Olga Quiroz; surviving are his children, Marcia O'Connor and husband Michael, Monica Elasmar, Manuel Garrido and wife Ramona, and Alejandra Brosnan and husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Sayed, Paola, Kareem, Victoria, Manuel, Marcelo, Yasmine, and Averie, as well as his sister Maria, brothers Luis and Juan, and extended family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-5PM at the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 with Memorial Services beginning at 4:30PM.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020