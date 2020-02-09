|
|
Manuel Romero
Manuel "Manny" Romero Jr., 74, of Milltown, NJ passed away on February 6, 2020.
Manny was born in the idyllic fishing village of Palmeira, Galicia, Spain on September 29, 1945. As a child, Manny loved playing soccer, crabbing, clamming, and fishing on the town's rocky beaches. Immigrating with his family to Carteret, NJ in April 1961, Manny's exceptional soccer skills contributed to notable wins at Middlesex Community College, which earned him a full scholarship to University of Maryland. There, Manny led his team to a 1968 Division I Men's Soccer National Championship.
Majoring in accounting, he earned his degree from Rutgers University and became the first college graduate in his family. Following, Manny married the love of his life, Susan (Amadio) Romero, and raised two children. A dedicated provider, Manny worked tirelessly in up to three jobs simultaneously. Most notably, Manny proudly worked for US Metals, as an auditor for the US government, and retired in 2014 as a foreman for Fine Painting. Throughout his life, Manny remained a hard worker and cherished his loving family. Manny also enjoyed travelling, rooting for his favorite teams, Real Madrid and The Mets, spending time with his golden retriever, Jojo, and for the last three and half years, spoiling his grandson, Greyson Manuel.
Manny and Susan built their last home in Milltown, NJ in 1988 and raised Lisa Marie and Matthew Joseph. Manuel is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Lisa Marie, son-in-law Alan Brockway, and grandson and namesake, Greyson Manuel, and his son Matthew Joseph and expectant daughter-in-law Terri (Favor). Manny is also survived by his sister Maria Dolores Santos and brother-in-law Jose Santos, brother-in-law Pat Amadio (Linda), his niece and goddaughter Manolita (Joe Gadaleta), niece Nicole (Nelson Figueroa), nephew Juan Santos (Karina) and nephew and godson Anthony Amadio (Andrea).
Manny leaves behind many other family members and friends in the U.S. and Spain.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 55 High Street, Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia. Monsignor and family friend Edward Puleo will officiate the services.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital for Children at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Manuel Romero Jr. will be remembered most as a fierce and loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather.
"La familia es todo."
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020