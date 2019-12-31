Services
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
Marc A. Berko


1962 - 2019
Marc A. Berko Obituary
Marc A. Berko

Somerset - Marc A. Berko, died on Sunday, December. 29, 2019, in his hometown of Somerset, NJ.

Marc was born June 15, 1962, in Jersey City and grew up in Somerset, NJ. He worked as a flight coordinator and had an avid passion for aviation. He also enjoyed bowling, Corvettes and riding his motorcycle during his free time. He was a great father, friend and pilot who will be missed by many.

He is survived by his daughters, Kylie and Lexi Berko; brothers and sisters, John, Nancy, Greg, Debbie and Danielle Berko; nieces and nephews, Natalie, Nicholas and Gillian Berko, and his many lifelong friends.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Saint Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
