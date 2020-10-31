Marcel W. Bartels
Edison - Dear husband, father, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend died peacefully at JFK Hospice Friday October 30,2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Edison. He graduated from JP Stevens High School in 1966. He proudly served in the US Army from 1967-1969, and was stationed in Korea. He worked for the United States Postal Service for a time, and then was employed as a Hi-Lo driver for Pathmark and C & S Distributors until his retirement in 2010.
He was a Teamster for Local 863 in Mountainside, NJ. He was a long-time member of St. John Vianney Church in Colonia, and he loved traveling; especially to Aruba.
He was a creative, endlessly curious craftsman with the ability to decipher mechanical systems with ease. He was a delight to be around as his witty remarks, jokes, and puns could light up any room or spark any conversation. Despite irreplaceable traits, he remained incredibly humble never wanting to bring attention to himself or draw unneeded concern. He lived his life satisfied by his pursuit of knowledge and the happiness of those close to him.
Marcel was pre-deceased by his parents William and Yvette Bartels, his sister Jacqueline, his mother-in- law Lucille, and his brother-in-law Robert Bergondo. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years Nancy Bartels. His four adoring daughters Claudine Lefferts (Joel), Cara Bartels, Christine Arthur (Ian), and Cynthia Bartels. He also leaves his amazing grandsons Vincent Bartels and Christian Lefferts. He is survived also by his sister Suzanne Bergondo, his brother-in-law Anthony, nephews and their families, cousins, and friends. All will miss him dearly.
Visitation Tuesday November 3rd, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison N.J. Funeral services Wednesday 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home will be followed by a 9:30 a.m. mass at St. John Vianney R.C. Church, Colonia. Entombment St. Gertrude's Cemetery Colonia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his loving memory to: American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
.