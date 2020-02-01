|
|
Marcelino Jose Faria
Marcelino Jose Faria, 93, entered into peace on Friday, January 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March12, 1926 in Bustos, Portugal to Augusto and Emilia Faria. He immigrated to the United States and arrived at Ellis Island with his family in 1939.
In February 1950 he married Rosa Martins Simoes. The two ran Faria's Friendly Automotive Business for twenty-five years at several locations. They lived a full life with work and family always finding time to lend a helping hand to the Portuguese community.
He was a founding member of the Portuguese Sporting Club in Perth Amboy, a member of the Deanery Council of Perth Amboy representing the Portuguese church, Our Lady of the Rosary, a communicant of Our Lady of Peace, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society.
He enjoyed traveling to Portugal to spend time with his family and friends. Of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family as husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His primary concern was their happiness.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosa {Martins Simoes} Faria; daughter, Maria Faria-Pinhal and husband Jose; daughter Leonore Faria Ludwig and husband George; (5grandchildren) Grace Enfield and husband Eugene, Alexandra Frank and husband Alan, Sarah Ludwig, Christian Ludwig, and Emily Ludwig; (6 great grandchildren) Alex Enfield, Joseph Frank, Andrew Enfield, William Frank, Nicholas Frank, and Rebecca Frank; niece Adelaide Ferreira and nephew Manuel Faria. He is pre-deceased by his parents and brother Manuel Faria.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10 am at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in memory of Marcelino Faria to JFK Haven Hospice to whom we would like to express sincere gratitude.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020