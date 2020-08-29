Marcia Claire (Margie Nolan) Bertha
Edison - Marcia Claire (Margie Nolan) Bertha, 66, of Edison passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, after a one and a half year battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Edward and Rita (Carpenter) Nolan, she was born in Jersey City and grew up in the Madison Park section of Old Bridge. She has been a resident of Edison since 1978.
Margie was a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School, Old Bridge and Kean College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1995. She later received a Masters in Teaching from Mary Grove College in 2004. She was a 7th grade teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, Edison, for 25 years, and was named Teacher of the Year in 2020. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Margie is also predeceased by her brother Michael (Mickey) Nolan. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph Bertha, her children, Shannon Angulo and her husband Rich of Piscataway and Joseph and his wife Lauren of Brielle; three grandchildren, Vivian, Charles and Patrick; and her brother, Edward Nolan of Asbury Park.
Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 at Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen. Funeral Tuesday, 10:30am at the funeral home, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Margie's memory to: Robert Wood Johnson Hospital: https://www.rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-new-brunswick/giving/give-now/
; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: https://giving.mskcc.org/
or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation: https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/