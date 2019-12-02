|
Marcia Helene Holtzman
Edison - Marcia Helene Holtzman, 87, of Edison, passed away on December 1, 2019 at JFK Hospital, Edison. Marcia was a resident of Edison for 50+ years. She worked for the Metuchen Board of Education for 36 years in variety of positions, ultimately retiring as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in 2001.
After retiring, Marcia led a new writing instruction project known as Writer's Room, a program of volunteer writing coaches supporting writing classes in Edgar Middle School. Modeled after a program developed in Montclair University in 1989, Marcia brought it to Metuchen in 2002. This program matched adult writers with students to one-on-one coaching sessions. The Board of Education gave formal recognition of this new innovative program which is aligned with NJ Core Curriculum Standards.
For nearly 40 years, Marcia was active with the NJ Council of Teachers of English. The Marcia Holtzman Preservice Teacher Award was named in her honor as an instrumental contributor to NYCTE.
Marcia was active with establishing the Metuchen Education Foundation and served as a Trustee. In addition, Marcia was a writing teacher, department chair, assistant superintendent and recipient of many district honors and always shared her talent and love of writing with Metuchen children.
Marcia was predeceased by her sons, Daniel (1986) and Joshua (1996); her sister, Harriet Canter.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Elias of 65 years; her daughter, Rachel Holtzman; a sister, Rosalind Sackett; and a niece, Judy Mandel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin (please meet at the office). Rabbi Eric Rosin will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to www.metucheneductionfoundation.org . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019