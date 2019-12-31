|
|
Margaret A. Rhoads
Carteret - Margaret A. Rhoads 86, of Carteret, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home. She was born in Quakake, Pennsylvania and was a long life resident of Carteret. She retired from Revlon Cosmetic Company in Edison as a machine operator. Margaret was a member and good supporter of the Woodbridge United Methodist Church in Woodbridge.
She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Joseph Gmitter Sr.; her husband, David W. Rhoads; her brothers, Joseph Jr.,Fredrick, Michael and John Gmitter; and her sister, Irene Neifert. Margaret is survived by her daughter Darlene Sarnouski and her husband, Robert; her grandson, Eric Sarnouski; her brother, Andrew Gmitter; her two sisters, Eleanor Porambo and Anna Markus; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Entombment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 3 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Woodbridge United Methodist Church or the Guide Dog Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020