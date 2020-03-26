|
Margaret A (Resko) Skope
Carteret - Margaret passed away peacefully at age 91 on March 24, 2020. She was born July 28, 1928 to the late Margaret E. and Stephen H. Resko. Margaret was known as "Marge" to family and close friends.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of Carteret and parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Middlesex County Vocational School. Margaret was employed as a supervisor for the Natvar Corporation in Rahway for many years and retired in 1969.
Margaret enjoyed handwork, word puzzles, weekend getaways, and watching Yankee baseball.
Nieces Karen and Barbara were blessed their entire lives to have been always loved and mothered as daughters by their Aunt Marge.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Andrew, T. Skope, and brothers Stephen, Louis, and Elmer Resko.
Margaret is survived by her nieces Dr. Barbara Resko of Holmdel, Karen Donovan and her husband, Daniel of Edison, and Amy Rice of Indianapolis. She is also survived by great niece Diane Derogatis Juco, her husband Rodney and great-great nephew, Roman of Scotch Plains. Margaret also leaves behind her cherished family pets Bosley, Buffy, and Eddie.
A private Mass was celebrated Friday at Divine Mercy Parish. A private burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery for Margaret was held Saturday on her husband's 11th anniversary in heaven. Arrangements were under the direction of Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison.
Condolences may be emailed to www.gosselinfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to her favorite charity to: at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020