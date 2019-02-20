|
Margaret Ann Bowling
Spotswood - Margaret Ann Bowling, 84, of Spotswood, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born and raised in Elizabeth, Margaret settled in Spotswood in the mid 1940's. She was a homemaker who enjoyed tending her flower gardens and spending time with her family. She also traveled extensively throughout with her late husband, Herman.
Predeceased by her husband Herman in 2011 and her brother, Stanley Smith, she is survived by her children, Harris Hadu, Jr. of Spotswood, Dolores Garcia and her husband William, of Perth Amboy, Cheryl Bennett and her husband Ronnie, of Tennessee and Katherine Ferguson of Spotswood, and; her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Entombment will be in Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019