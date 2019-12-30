|
Margaret Ann (Lightfoot) Levinski
Monroe Twp - Margaret Ann (Lightfoot) Levinski passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Gardens at Monroe, Monroe Township. She was 99.
Born in Hasbrouck Heights, she resided in Franklin Park, North Brunswick, South River and East Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township two years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1983, she was secretary to the superintendent with Middlesex County Vocational and Technical High Schools, East Brunswick, where she had worked for 13 years.
Mrs. Levinski was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Kendall Park, where she had served as a Deacon.
She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Levinski, in 1966; her two daughters, Elizabeth "Betty" Ivan in 2002 and Nancy Katona in 2018; her brothers, Richard and Charles Lightfoot, and her sister, Jane Ellington.
Surviving are her three sons, Charles "Buck" Levinski and his wife, Barbara, of South River; Gerald "Jerry" Levinski and his wife, Cindy, of Littleton, NH; and James Levinski and his wife, Linda, of Quakertown, PA, and her daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Scurato of Monroe. Margaret also had fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, January 3, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will be held at 7:00 PM. For directions, please visit
www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020