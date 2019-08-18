Services
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
4450 Commercial Way
Spring Hill, FL 34606
(352) 596-4991
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Oaks Lutheran Church
8855 Forest Oaks Blvd
Spring Hill, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Macor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (Pegge) Macor


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann (Pegge) Macor Obituary
Margaret Ann (Pegge) Macor

Spring Hill, FL - Pegge (Daubner) Macor peacefully and joyfully entered eternal life on August 1, 2019 at her Spring Hill, FL home in the company of her loving family. Born January 2, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ to Clancy Daubner and Heidi Smith Daubner, she graduated from Newton High School in Newton, NJ. Peg married Gene Macor on June 21, 1952, raising a family of 7 children in Piscataway, NJ before retiring to Lake Harmony, PA and then to Spring Hill in 1993.

With beauty, grace and a flair for fashion, Pegge began a modeling career with the Barbizon Agency and was featured in many magazines. After raising her children, Peg worked in customer service at FabricLand in North Plainfield and in product material distribution at the Baby Products Division of J & J in Skillman until her retirement.

Having a deep appreciation for people and the uniqueness of each individual, Pegge gave back to the community by volunteering at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway, Stage West Theater in Spring Hill and St. Vincent dePaul Thrift Store in Spring Hill. At the Thrift Store, people would often come in, not to buy anything, but to talk with Peg and bask in how she made people feel good about themselves.

Pegge had a passion for tap dancing. Since she could not stop her dancing feet, Peg joined the Tap Divas in NJ and the Razz-Ma-Taps in FL, groups of mature ladies who shared her enthusiasm and spirit on stage. They performed in many recitals, competitions and talent shows.

Pegge was predeceased by her parents, 6 siblings and husband. She is survived by sons Peter (Terri) of Flemington, NJ, Christopher (Sara) of Boulder, CO, Tom (Marie) of Milltown, NJ, Jeff (Crystal) of Hillsborough, NJ, Jay (Stacey) of Cornelius, NC, daughters Susan (Mark) and Maribeth (Steve), both of Hillsborough, NJ, adopted son Henry Barnett (Jennifer) of Hillsborough, NJ, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bunny Daubner, Alida Macor and Judy Macor, numerous dear nieces and nephews, plus many devoted friends and neighbors who were part of Peg's extended family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer & Sons https://www.brewerfuneral.com/contact/spring-hill-chapel with a service to be held at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8855 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606 at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service in NJ will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions also can be made to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 or Forest Oaks Lutheran Church.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
Download Now