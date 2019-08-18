|
|
Margaret Ann (Pegge) Macor
Spring Hill, FL - Pegge (Daubner) Macor peacefully and joyfully entered eternal life on August 1, 2019 at her Spring Hill, FL home in the company of her loving family. Born January 2, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ to Clancy Daubner and Heidi Smith Daubner, she graduated from Newton High School in Newton, NJ. Peg married Gene Macor on June 21, 1952, raising a family of 7 children in Piscataway, NJ before retiring to Lake Harmony, PA and then to Spring Hill in 1993.
With beauty, grace and a flair for fashion, Pegge began a modeling career with the Barbizon Agency and was featured in many magazines. After raising her children, Peg worked in customer service at FabricLand in North Plainfield and in product material distribution at the Baby Products Division of J & J in Skillman until her retirement.
Having a deep appreciation for people and the uniqueness of each individual, Pegge gave back to the community by volunteering at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway, Stage West Theater in Spring Hill and St. Vincent dePaul Thrift Store in Spring Hill. At the Thrift Store, people would often come in, not to buy anything, but to talk with Peg and bask in how she made people feel good about themselves.
Pegge had a passion for tap dancing. Since she could not stop her dancing feet, Peg joined the Tap Divas in NJ and the Razz-Ma-Taps in FL, groups of mature ladies who shared her enthusiasm and spirit on stage. They performed in many recitals, competitions and talent shows.
Pegge was predeceased by her parents, 6 siblings and husband. She is survived by sons Peter (Terri) of Flemington, NJ, Christopher (Sara) of Boulder, CO, Tom (Marie) of Milltown, NJ, Jeff (Crystal) of Hillsborough, NJ, Jay (Stacey) of Cornelius, NC, daughters Susan (Mark) and Maribeth (Steve), both of Hillsborough, NJ, adopted son Henry Barnett (Jennifer) of Hillsborough, NJ, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bunny Daubner, Alida Macor and Judy Macor, numerous dear nieces and nephews, plus many devoted friends and neighbors who were part of Peg's extended family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer & Sons https://www.brewerfuneral.com/contact/spring-hill-chapel with a service to be held at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8855 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606 at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service in NJ will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions also can be made to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 or Forest Oaks Lutheran Church.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 18, 2019