|
|
Margaret Ann Petrillo
Mantoloking, formerly of North Brunswick - Margaret Ann (Squindo) Petrillo died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Shorrock Gardens Care Center in Brick Township. She was 75.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Frank and Ann (Dooley) Squindo, she lived in North Brunswick before moving to Mantoloking in 2001. She received her bachelor degree from Trenton State College and her master degree from Kean University. Mrs. Petrillo did her student teaching at South Brunswick High School and taught accounting at Hillsborough High School before becoming a guidance counselor at North Brunswick Township High School for 20 years before retiring in 2004. She was named Teacher of the Year in North Brunswick.
She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers and a sister and their spouses - Frank Squindo, Jr., Richard and Bernadette Squindo, Joseph and Dorothy Squindo and Elizabeth and James Bulfin. Surviving are her husband Frank L. Petrillo, Jr.; three sons - Frank Petrillo, III and his wife Amy of North Brunswick, Dean Petrillo and his wife Blayre of North Brunswick and Matthew Petrillo and his wife Kerry of West Deptford; two brothers - Peter Squindo and his wife Peg of South River and Thomas Squindo and his wife Theresa of Franklin; her sister Ann Marie Koch and her husband Carl of Long Valley; and four grandchildren - Jake Anthony, Tyler Dean, Christian Hunter and Jenna Ashton Petrillo.
Visitation will be 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 8:15 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020