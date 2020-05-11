|
Margaret B. Nagy
Manalapan - Margaret B. Nagy, 95, of Manalapan, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Gardens At Monroe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monroe. Mrs. Nagy was born in Perth Amboy to the late Stephen and Rose Buchany and had previously lived in Perth Amboy for many years before moving to Manalapan ten years ago.
Margaret was employed in the housekeeping department by the Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy for fifteen years before retiring in 1997. Prior to that she had been employed as a lab supervisor for Sobel Bros.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish - Holy Spirit Church in Perth Amboy. She served as Den Mother for Cub Scouts Pack 56 of Perth Amboy, and was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans of Woodbridge.
She was predeceased by her husband beloved John Nagy in 1961, five sisters: Helen Golasowski, Ann Kellerman, Rose Sharrie, Mary Szuhay and Elizabeth Silvaney and two brothers Steven and James Buchany.
Surviving are her son: John Nagy Sr. and wife Paula of Manalapan, her two sisters: Lorraine Nemeth of Perth Amboy, and Veronica Kosci of Carteret, two grandsons, two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at the St. James Cemetery in Hopelawn. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020