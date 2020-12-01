1/
Margaret Barcellona
Woodbridge - Margaret Evelyn (Kozar) Barcellona, age 98 and four months, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and was a long time resident of Woodbridge, NJ until she moved to Jackson, NJ and resided at Sunrise Senior Living.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Barcellona, of 47 years who passed away in 1989.

She is also predeceased by her mother and father, Stephen and Anna Kozar, and her siblings, Elizabeth (Joe) Nagy, Helen (Joe) Szabo, Mary Kozar, Irene (Myron) Fouratt, Anna (Daniel) Bartha, Stephen (Helen) Kozar, and Arthur Kozar. She is also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Rasmussen Barcellona.

She is survived by her children, Rosanne (Clyde) Christensen, Virginia (Ron) Carney, Joseph (Judy) Barcellona, and Steven (Chrissy) Barcellona.

She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret came from a large family and as she got older she started to think she could outlive her brother and sisters. She won the race but she also realized how lonely it was without them.

During her life she enjoyed bus trips to Atlantic City, bingo at the senior center and reading her romance novels with a cup of tea and cookies.

The family would like to send sincere thanks to the loving people who cared for Margaret at Sunrise Senior Living in Jackson, NJ.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no services and burial will be private.

All arrangements were made by Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Homes, Woodbridge.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
