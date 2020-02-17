|
|
Margaret "Madge" Basil
Avenel - Margaret "Madge" Basil passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. She was 85 years old.
Born in Jersey City, NJ; she resided in North Bergen before moving to Avenel 54 years ago.
Mrs. Basil retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Woodbridge Mayor's office she previously was employed with The National State Bank.
She was a faithful communicant of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel, where she was a member of the Altar-Rosary.
She was a member of the Avenel Golden Circle Senior Citizens and served as a Democratic Committeewoman for many years.
Mrs. Basil was predeceased by her husband Daniel T. Basil who passed away in 2015; and a sister Evelyn Pelle.
Surviving are her three daughters, Diane Troast and her husband, Jack, of Browns Mills; Jane Hanks and her husband, Walter, of Avenel and Maureen Basil and her boyfriend Grant Fletcher of Syracuse; a brother Harold Sheahan of Moonachie, NJ; three granddaughters, BreAnn Troast, Danielle Hanks and her fiancée Michael Magda and Kimberly Torstrup and her husband James; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.Costello-koyen.com) 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:40 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice at JFK Meridian 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020