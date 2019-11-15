|
|
Margaret "Marge" Bisson
Manville - Margaret "Marge" (nee Brennan) Bisson, 77, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Laurel Circle in Bridgewater, NJ with loving family by her side. Born in New York, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (nee Stiles) Brennan, she grew up in Manhattan and then resided in Queens, NY, Hillsborough, NJ, and Bridgewater, NJ, before settling to Manville in 1992.
Marge loved to travel; she was a world traveler. Most notably she visited Asia and Europe. While traveling domestically she loved visiting our National Parks.
Besides her parents, Marge was predeceased by a brother, Frank; sister, Dorothy; and brother, Warren.
Marge is survived by her beloved husband of thirty-seven years, Paul Bisson; three loving children, Donna Bezold of Manville, Liz and her husband Al Sila of Woodbridge, NJ, and Linda Bertrand of Warren, AR; five dear siblings, Jimmy Brennan, George Brennan, Johnny Brennan, Joan Veit, and Robert Brennan; five cherished grandchildren, Marisa, Lucas, Nicole, Erin, and Emily; an adored great grandson, Micki; step-son, Paul; step-daughter, Deborah Levine and her husband Jeff; step-grandchildren, Jeffery, Jeremy, and Kristen; and her cherished canine friend, "Grant".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, November 17 from 2-5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. At the family's request, the disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marge's name to the Somerset County ARC, 141 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019