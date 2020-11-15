Margaret (Kankula) Breese
Windsor, VT - Margaret (Kankula) Breese passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vermont after a struggle with dementia. Margaret was born on November 18, 1931, in Windber, Pennsylvania. She was the second oldest of eight sisters and one brother. She and her family moved from Windber to central New Jersey in the mid '40's, and eventually settled in North Brunswick, where she spent the majority of her adult life.
In 1954 Margaret married R. Byron Breese, Sr., who predeceased Margaret in 2014. They built a house on Church Lane in North Brunswick, where they raised their two children, Byron Jr. and Mark. In 2016 Margaret relocated to South Strafford, Vermont where she lived with her eldest son, Byron and his two children. In the fall of 2019, Margaret's dementia required special care and she moved to Davis Home in Windsor, Vermont.
Margaret is survived by her son R. Byron Breese, Jr. and his children Lev and Ada; son Rev. Mark Breese, daughter-in-law Sandra Hicks and their children Gemma and Austin; her remaining sisters Susan (Joe) Csatari, Esther (Dave) Wilt, Barbara (Joe) Spak, and brother Andrew (Evelyn) Kankula; and many nieces and nephews. Originally a member of the Hungarian Reformed church in South River, New Jersey, Margaret became a member of Georges Road Baptist Church after her marriage where she, Byron and their two sons were very active. Margaret will also be remembered by many in North Brunswick because of the years she spent working in the cafeteria at North Brunswick Township High School. Margaret and her husband Byron will be remembered most because of their kindness and hospitality.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org
, or to a food pantry or homeless shelter in your local area. Margaret could not abide the thought of people not having enough food to eat or a warm, safe place to sleep. An online memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Margaret's ashes will be interred with her husband Byron at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, when circumstances allow the family to gather.