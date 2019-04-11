|
Margaret Butch
Jamesburg - Margaret Butch, age 86 of Jamesburg, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Margaret was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.
Margaret worked at Better Living Department Store in Jamesburg for many years and retired from Carter-Wallace, Cranbury, in 1996 where she worked as a quality control inspector.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Butch, her parents George Regan Sr. and Catherine (Borsuk) Regan, brothers George Jr. and John Regan, sister Helen Vitale and her niece Marian Carter. Surviving is her daughter Patricia Butch Larkin of Monroe Twp. and sister Anne Cherewka of Taylor, PA, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours at Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River will be Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm with Panihida at 7 pm. A 10 am funeral service will be offered on Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul R.O. Church, South River with burial to follow at the church cemetery in South River.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul R.O. Church Handicap Ramp Fund 76 Whitehead Ave, South River, NJ 08882 or a .
Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019