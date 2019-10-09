|
Margaret C. Kato
Colonia - Margaret C. Mai Barabas Kato, 95, of Colonia, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hunterdon Care Centre in Flemington. Mrs. Kato was born in Alexandria Township, Little York to the late Philip and Margaret Mai and had previously lived in Avenel forty years and Hopelawn twenty one years before moving to Colonia eighteen years ago.
She was employed by St. Andrews Rectory for seven years and Tilco Abrasives in Woodbridge for twenty two years before retiring. Margaret was a member of the St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Perth Amboy, Rosary Society, Seniors and Bingo worker for many years also the Hopelawn Seniors, Hopelawn VFW Ladies Auxiliary and St. John Vianney Church of Colonia.
Mrs. Kato was predeceased by her first husband William J. Barabas in 1967, second husband Stephen Kato in 2000, six sisters, Florence Schink, Susan McQueeney, Elizabeth Baumle, Grace Rimkus, Mary Johansen, Pauline Mai, and four brothers, William, Gustav, John and Philip Mai.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Mai of Clark, NJ, her two sisters, Catherine Schweitzer of Hartwyck, NY and Victoria Stavick of Whiting, NJ, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Fords. Visitation hours will be held Friday from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. John Vianney Church, 420 Inman Ave. Colonia NJ 07067. To Leave Online Condolences, Please Visit Mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019