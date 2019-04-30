Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Resources
Carteret - Margaret Derewesky 90, of Carteret, died on April 27, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Edison. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. She was a parishioner of Saint Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carteret and she was a member of the Carteret Community Seniors Day and Evening Groups. Margaret retired from Ronson Corp. in Woodbridge.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Derewesky, who died on November 26, 2018; her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Pancza; her brother, Frank and her two sisters, Betty and Leona. Margaret is survived by her son, Wayne Derewesky; her sister, Lillian Walyus and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Entombment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Parastas will be held at 7 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
