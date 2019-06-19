|
|
Margaret DeRose
South Plainfield - Margaret (Millovich) DeRose, 94, died on June 16, 2019 at her home in South Plainfield.
Born in South Plainfield, Mrs. DeRose was a lifelong resident of the borough.
Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles but most importantly she truly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
True to her love for children, for 24 years Margaret worked the nursery program at The Club at Ricochet in South Plainfield retiring in 2012. She was known by everyone there as "Gram". In addition she was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield.
Predeceased by husband Clement and son in law Terrance, surviving are her three children, Mary DeRose and Barbara Morris both of South Plainfield and Bruce DeRose and his wife Cosette of Mustang, OK, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 7pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to JFK Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison NJ 08818.
For more information, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 19, 2019