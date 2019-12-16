|
Margaret E. Chandler
North Brunswick -
Margaret E. Chandler died on Saturday December 13, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 43.
Born in Dover, Meg grew up in Closter, New Jersey. She spent her lifetime in public service, having served as an EMT, Paramedic, and Nurse across New Jersey for more than 20 years. Meg was a Nurse Manager of Specialty Care Transport at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Mobile Health Service (EMS). Meg was also a Major in the United States Air Force Reserve, 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, at Joint Base Maguire/Dix/Lakehurst. Meg has touched countless lives over her career, both caring for patients and mentoring healthcare providers. She will be greatly missed
Margaret is survived by her husband, David Stangreciak of North Brunswick; her daughter, Sarah Stangreciak of North Brunswick; her father, Eric Chandler of Royal Oak MD; step mother Carol Chandler of Royal Oak, MD; her mother, Deborah Chandler of Morris Plains and her brother, Frederick Chandler of Pompton Plains.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Selover Funeral Home followed by the burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019